Will expose BMC's 'Covid Ki Kamai' today, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Hitting out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said he will expose "one more scam of the BMC" later in the day.
Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "COVID ki KAMAI" Exposing One more scam of BMC today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint."
Last month also Somaiya alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But, the Maharashtra Lokayukta has exculpated the BMC of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.
The Lokayukta order stated, "It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them.
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:16 IST
