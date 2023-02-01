10 passenger trains running late in northern India due to low visibility

-
ALSO READ
University students among 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting
Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
IRCTC cancels 194 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 7 here
IRCTC Cancelled Train Today, 22 August: Indian Railways cancels 109 trains
-
As many as 10 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Wednesday.
According to railway officials, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express are running late by 1:00 hours.
Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express are running late by 1:30 hours.
Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by 1:15 hours, 1:15 hours and 2:00 hours respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 09:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU