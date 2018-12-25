Will implement odd-even scheme to tackle air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

Urging the public to join hands with the government in reducing the formation of toxic air, Chief Minister said "If the need arises, we will soon implement the in the capital." The was first introduced in the capital in 2015.

Chief Minister said "New 3,000 eco-friendly buses will soon hit the streets in order to make the city much cleaner and greener. Our government is taking all preventive measures to fight against the pollution. We did a huge plantation of trees in "

According to the state-run SAFAR, a thick blanket of smog engulfed the region on Tuesday morning as the air quality plummeted to the hazardous category with 423 in the morning.

At Lodhi road, the air quality index (AQI) was 315 with PM (particulate matter) 2.5 at 830 am. In Wazirpur area, the air quality also dipped to the severe category with 400. Also in the capital's famous locality Mathura road, the AQI fell to 344 with PM 2.5.

Experts have predicted that the air quality will continue to oscillate between the 'very poor' and 'hazardous' category till next week because of not so favourable weather conditions.

People residing in have been advised to wear a mask before going outside. People having a cardio-respiratory problem, children and pregnant women have to take care of their health in pollution," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Talking about the solution to curb the toxic cocktail of gases in Delhi, Dr Guleria said "Overall solution is a holistic plan where individuals have to take part, they start using public transport, less use of cars especially diesel vehicles."

"Also we have to encourage environment-friendly vehicles like electric vehicles. There should be a major policy for the dust of construction-related work," added Dr Guleria.

A research paper titled ' State-Level Burden Initiative' published in has revealed that one out of every eight deaths in is attributable to the menace of

The report has further revealed that the average life expectancy in would have been 1.7 years higher if the level was less than the minimal level causing health issues.

" now contributes to more burden in India than non-communicable diseases caused by tobacco use. The polluted air causes lower respiratory infections, chronic obstructive lung disease, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, and lung cancer," further reveals the study.