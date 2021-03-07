Will increase turnover of village industry to Rs 5 trn in 5 yrs: Gadkari

-
Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Saturday has asserted that the priority of the government is to take village industry turnover to Rs 5 lakh crore within five years.
Speaking at an event of KPIT Sparkle 2021, the minister said, "Our village industry turnover is Rs 88,000 crore, my highest priority is to take it to Rs 5 lakh crore within five years. It is an important mission for me."
In November last year, Gadkari at Virtual Horasis Asia Meeting had said that the Centre is planning to take the MSME contribution to the economic growth from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.
"Our target is to take the MSME contribution to the economic growth from 30 per cent to 40 per cent and also increase the MSME export from 48 per cent to 60 per cent. The government is also planning to create 5 crore more jobs from MSME sectors only," he added.
