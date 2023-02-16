Will try to complete 1st phase of ToD Hub project by Mar 2024: Delhi LG

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said efforts will be made to have the first phase of Delhi's transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Karkardooma ready by March 24.

He reviewed the progress of work of the project and the Bharat Vandana Park a flagship project of the Delhi Development Authority being developed in sub-city Dwarka.

In a tweet, he also said that efforts will be made to have the Park ready before Independence Day 2023.

"Reviewed the progress of works on the Iconic Bharat Vandana Park & Prestigious Karkardooma East Delhi ToD Hub, of @official_dda While the ToD Hub will alter East Delhi's Skyline and usher more economic activities in the area, the Bharat Vandana Park will be a Model Mini India," he tweeted.

In June 2022, the Lt Governor had instructed the DDA and NBCC to complete Delhi's first TOD project at Karkardooma before scheduled deadline.

Work on the project, spread over 25.47 ha with minimum 30 per cent green area, had started in September 2021. It is expected to be completed by September 2026, officials had earlier said.

The ambitious project that will change the skyline of the city and bring about unprecedented regeneration in east Delhi area had started to fructify after much delay caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, pollution-related construction bans and regulatory clearances, the Raj Niwas had said in June last year.

The residential component of the project, comprising high-rise apartments and EWS housing facility, replete with all civic amenities is expected to be completed by the middle of 2024 and 2023, it had said.

Saxena, in another tweet on Wednesday said: "The ToD Hub at Karkardooma, aims at seamless interplay of residential and commercial development in an extremely inclusive manner by provisioning for the Economically Weaker Sections. At the Bharat Vandana Park, iconic monuments from all States/UTs have been identified by them."



"While appreciating the progress made since my visits on site, directed officials to complete the projects ahead of schedule without compromising quality. Efforts will be made to have the Bharat Vandana Park ready before Independence Day 2023 & Ist Phase of ToD Hub by March 2024," he said in a successive tweet.

The park will be spread over 220 acres and will be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)