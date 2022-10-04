L-G Saxena orders investigation into Delhi govt's power subsidy plan

-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the DERC in 2018, sources at the LG office said on Tuesday.
The top official has been asked to submit a report within seven days, they said.
The action followed after a complaint received by the LG Secretariat raised issues of "impropriety and discrepancies" in the power subsidy scheme of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, the sources said.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had in its order on February 19, 2018, stated that the Delhi government may consider transferring power subsidy to the consumers through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.
"The complainants including eminent lawyers and jurists have alleged that a massive scam was effected after Delhi government appointed directors and a private discom," the sources claimed.
No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the discom over the allegations.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 15:26 IST
