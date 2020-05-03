Wine stores, shops selling non essential goods to open in Mumbai

Standalone shops selling non essential items and wine stores can resume business in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region subject to certain conditions, Maharashtra governement announced on Sunday.

Only five stores selling non essential items and wine or liquor will be allowed to remain open in a lane to avoid crowding. Sale of liquor will not be allowed in malls, restaurants and permit rooms.

The restrictions on the sale of non-essential items and liquor will continue to remain in force in containment zones in Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions.

Maharashtra earns around Rs 16,000 crore annually in excise from the sale of liquor. With virtually no car and property registrations, state government revenue has taken a hit. Sale of liquor will thus thus help governement fill it's coffers.





According to the government order issued on Saturday, shopping complexes and markets will continue to remain shut in urban areas. The state government had allowed the opening of standalone stores in all urban areas except Mumbai and Pune and this restriction has now been eased to cover these two cities as well.

Governement offices too, can function in Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions with 5 per cent attendance. However, private offices in the two regions will remain shut, governement said.