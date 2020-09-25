With 2,272 new Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh infection count rises to 95,623

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh records 1,998 fresh Covid-19 cases; lockdown in Raipur
Chhattisgarh records 557 new Covid-19 cases; total count rises to 20,771
Gujarat's Covid-19 tally reaches 103,006 with 1,311 new cases : Officials
Rajasthan records 814 new Covid-19 cases, state's count reaches 1,08,494
Rajasthan Covid-19 cases up 620 to 54,290; reports 10 more deaths
-
With 2,272 new COVID-19 cases and
10 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 95,623 and the toll to 752 on Thursday, a health official said.
A total of 589 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 1,471 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 58,833, he said.
The state now has 36,038 active cases, he said.
The worst-hit Raipur district, with 410 new cases, continued to report a high number of infections.
Among other districts, Bilaspur reported 244 fresh cases, Durg 201, Dantewada 169 and Kanker 128.
Chhattisgarh has recorded over 73,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.
With 30,306 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has also witnessed 361 deaths, he added.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 95,623, new cases 2,272, deaths 752, recovered 58,833, active cases 36,038, people tested so far 9,98,347.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU