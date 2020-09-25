With 2,272 new Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh infection count rises to 95,623

With 2,272 new COVID-19 cases and



10 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 95,623 and the toll to 752 on Thursday, a health official said.

A total of 589 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 1,471 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 58,833, he said.

The state now has 36,038 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district, with 410 new cases, continued to report a high number of infections.

Among other districts, Bilaspur reported 244 fresh cases, Durg 201, Dantewada 169 and Kanker 128.

has recorded over 73,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 30,306 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has also witnessed 361 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 95,623, new cases 2,272, deaths 752, recovered 58,833, active cases 36,038, people tested so far 9,98,347.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)