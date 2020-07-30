With 314 new Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, total count reaches 8,600

reported 314 new COVID-19 positive cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,600, said State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases include 2914 active cases, 5636 discharges and 50 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India breached the 15-lakh mark on Wednesday, with a total of 15.31 lakh positive cases.

As many as 768 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

