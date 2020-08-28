JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NASA's Hubble telescope maps giant Halo around Andromeda galaxy

Angela Merkel agrees with local leaders on tighter coronavirus rules
Business Standard

With 77,266 new cases in 24 hours, Covid tally in India climbs to 33,87,500

The death toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker in PPE stands at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New De

A record single-day spike of77,266 COVID-19 cases pushed India's virus tally to 33,87,500, while the recoveries surged to 25,83,948 on Friday,according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Thedeath toll climbed to61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovery rate was recorded at 76.28 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent.

There are 7,42,023 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.90per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU