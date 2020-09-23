With spike of 83,347 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 5.6-mn mark

-
-
With a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count stood at 56,46,011 on Wednesday.
According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 cured and discharged or migrated patients.
The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 90,020.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,72,809 active cases and 9,36,554 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 33,407.
Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 93,172 active cases in the State. Over four lakh thirty thousand people have been cured and discharged in the State apart from 8,228 deaths owing to the disease.
Andhra Pradesh with 71,465 active and 5,62,376 cured patients is also severely affected. 5,461 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the state.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 22nd is 6,62,79,462 including 9,53,683 samples tested yesterday.
