Covid testing capacity surges to over 1.2 mn daily tests: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
"India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.
The Ministry said that several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) than the national average.
"As India rides the wave of very HIGH testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better #COVID19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average," it said.
With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakh on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients.
