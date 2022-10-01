JUST IN
Business Standard

Woman held at Mumbai airport trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore

The Customs department has arrested a woman passenger at the Mumbai international airport for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore by hiding it in the cavity of her sandal

Topics
Mumbai | Narcotics

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai airport
Mumbai airport

The Customs department has arrested a woman passenger at the Mumbai international airport for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore by hiding it in the cavity of her sandal, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, in which 490 grams of cocaine was recovered from her, he said.

The woman was intercepted by the Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the basis of suspicion. During the search, the officials found the cocaine ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal, the Mumbai Customs department said in a tweet.

The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, it added.

Details about the accused and her destination are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 15:09 IST

