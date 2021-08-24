Woman who attempted self-immolation outside Supreme Court dies

-
ALSO READ
SC closes plea on trial in sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal
Fired, will never be rehired: Alibaba on manager accused of sexual assault
Goa court acquits former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of rape charges
WHO study finds 1 in 3 women experience physical, sexual violence
Notices to two ex-BSP ministers in Rs 4,200 crore UP memorial scam
-
A 24-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide with a man outside the Supreme Court here died on Tuesday, police said.
The woman had sustained 85 per cent burns in the self-immolation bid on August 16. The man, 27, had suffered 65 per cent burns and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Both were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "The woman succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment on Tuesday."
After the woman and the man attempted self-immolation, the police had registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. They suspected that the man had convinced the woman to take the extreme step.
They said she was from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019.
The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years.
Before attempting suicide, the woman, together with her associate, had recorded a Facebook Live video in which she disclosed her identity and claimed that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019.
She alleged that some senior police officers were supporting the accused.
Earlier, a senior police officer had said that the man and the woman took the extreme step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case.
In her Facebook video, the woman had mentioned the warrant and that she had been summoned by the judge.
In March, the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of her rape case from Allahabad to Delhi for a fair trial and claimed that she faced a threat to her life.
Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in the forgery case based on a complaint filed by Rai's brother.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU