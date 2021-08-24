Grave humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan, says India at UNHRC

-
India on Tuesday said the current situation in Afghanistan is of "great concern" to it, hoping that it does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and the country is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM.
In his address at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, Indian ambassador Indra Mani Pandey said a "grave" humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the country and everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of fundamental rights of the Afghan people.
He said India hopes that the situation stabilises soon, and the parties concerned address the humanitarian and security issues.
"We also hope that there is an inclusive and broad-based dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society. Voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected," he said.
A broad-based representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy, he added.
Pandey, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, said stability in Afghanistan is linked to the peace and security of the region.
"We hope that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to threaten any other country," he said.
The ambassador said as a neighbour of Afghanistan, the situation prevailing in the country is of "great concern" to India.
"We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan and we continue to call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all Afghan nationals, UN personnel and diplomatic staff members, and observe human rights and international humanitarian law in all circumstances in Afghanistan," he added.
The UN Human Rights Council is holding the special session to discuss the human rights concerns and situation in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban.
