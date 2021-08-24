RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh warns of nationwide protest from Sep 8

-
RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Tuesday warned of a nationwide agitation from September 8 if the Centre fails to act on its demands on farm laws and MSP by the end of this month.
Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be decided on the basis of cost, and a new law should be formulated, keeping in mind the concerns raised by farmers, to resolve the dispute arising out of the new farm laws, it said.
"For these demands, a nationwide symbolic dharna will be organised on September 8. The Modi government has been given time till August 31 to act on the demands. If it does not take a positive stand on our demands, then after the dharna on September 8, a decision will be taken on further steps," BKS treasurer Yugal Kishore Mishra said here.
"Farmers do not get a remunerative price for their produce. MSP is not remunerative," he said, adding that his organisation was being compelled to agitate because of this.
"RSS does not run the Narendra Modi government, otherwise our organisation would not have to resort to agitation. No government has been serious on issues that are in farmers' interest," the BKS leader said.
Asked about the Modi government's promise to double the income of farmers, he said it should first be determined how much is being spent by them.
To a question on whether both the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Narendra Modi governments ignored farmers, Mishra replied, "Absolutely."
"Neither the Atal government nor the Modi government considered the issue of remunerative price on the basis of cost," he said.
