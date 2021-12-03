JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Winter session: Bills for 5 year tenures for CBI, ED chiefs in Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh question paper leak case raised in RS, AAP MP seeks SIT probe
Business Standard

Women officers appointed on board major warships: Navy chief

Women officers have been appointed on board major warships of the Indian Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

Topics
Indian Navy | Naval Warship | women

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

INS Kavaratti, warships, indian navy

Women officers have been appointed on board major warships of the Indian Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

Officials said around 28 women officers have been deployed so far in 15 major warships of the Indian Navy and the number is going to go up soon.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Kumar said the Navy is fully prepared to induct and absorb women across a wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities in the force.

"In consonance with the government of India's objective to empower women, we have taken measures towards providing additional opportunities for women officers in the Navy. Women officers have been appointed on board almost all major warships," he said.

He said the modalities for downstream training of women as cadet entry at the National Defence Academy are being worked out.

"The Navy is fully prepared in all aspects to induct and absorb women across the wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities," the Navy chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.