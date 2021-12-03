BJP snatching rights of opposition, public, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

-
Joining the Opposition party MPs in their protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises on Friday, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused Bharatiya Janata Party government of snatching rights of the opposition and the general public.
"Gandhi is an epitome of peace, non-violence, unity and harmony not only for our nation but for the world. Right of staging demonstration at the feet of Gandhi statue is being denied by BJP. They are snatching the privilege and rights of not only the opposition but also the rights of the people," alleged Chowdhury.
Opposition party leaders are staging a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises since the beginning of the winter session demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.
These leaders were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.
The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.
The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.
