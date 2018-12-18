Won't let PM Modi sleep until all farm loans are waived, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing India's distressed directly from Parliament, Congress president said Tuesday he will not let Prime Minister Narendra sleep until all farms loans have been waived.

In a stinging attack on what he described as crony capitalism, said the government has turned a blind eye to the loans given to 15 top industrialists of the country, including Anil Ambani, but has made no effort to alleviate the woes of the in the last four years.



"We promised to waive loans in 10 days. In two states, we did it in six hours," told reporters outside Parliament.

"We will not let Prime Minister Narendra sleep until loans of all are waived," the Congress president said.