Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, son get protection from arrest till Jan 1

-
ALSO READ
Aircel-Maxis: P Chidambaram, Karti's interim protection extended to Aug 7
Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends interim protection to Chidambaram, Karti
Chidambaram, Karti protected from arrest till Oct 8 in Aircel-Maxis case
ED again questions P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case
Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram conspired to clear deal, says ED
-
A Delhi court Tuesday extended till January 11 the protection granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.
Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti after the CBI and the ED submitted that new material has been recovered which needs to be collated.
It also granted time till January 11 to the CBI to get sanction to prosecute some of people accused in the case.
The CBI had on November 26 told the court that Centre had granted sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU