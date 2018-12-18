Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, son get protection from arrest till Jan 1

A Delhi court Tuesday extended till January 11 the protection granted to former Union minister P and his son from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief granted to and his son after the CBI and the ED submitted that new material has been recovered which needs to be collated.

It also granted time till January 11 to the CBI to get sanction to prosecute some of people accused in the case.

The CBI had on November 26 told the court that Centre had granted sanction to prosecute P

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal.