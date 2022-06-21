World benefiting from yoga due to initiative taken by PM Modi: Nadda

-
ALSO READ
Yoga Day 2022: Sarvesh Shashi explains how Yoga can prevent diabetes, PCOS
Nadda slams Mamata, says Bengal's condition similar to India's before 2014
Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal from June 7, to hold key meetings
BJP President JP Nadda to visit West Bengal for a two-day visit on June 7-8
J P Nadda arrives in Kolkata, to hold meetings during 2-day Bengal visit
-
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said the whole world is now benefiting from yoga due to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yoga not only makes one physically strong but also provides mental strength, said Nadda, who participated in a programme in Noida, adjoining Delhi, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh to mark the eighth International Day of Yoga.
"Yoga is a symbol of healthy body, through yoga we can make our body healthy and beautiful. Yoga not only makes us physically but mentally strong. Today the whole world is benefiting from yoga due to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," the BJP chief tweeted in Hindi.
Nadda was joined by Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma among several other people during the yoga day programme at the indoor stadium here in Sector 21A.
District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj led the yoga day event for the administration-affiliated departments at the Saheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida, while Police Commissioner Alok Singh was joined by hundreds of personnel for the event at the police lines in Surajpur, according to officials.
Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, according to the United Nations (UN), which recognised its universal appeal and on December 11, 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU