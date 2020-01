Indian-born Microsoft Chief Executive Officer has reacted to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create a Unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys.

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next Unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” online website BuzzfeedNews Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith wrote on Twitter on Monday, quoting Nadella as saying.