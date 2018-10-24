Yashwant, Shourie, Bhushan move SC seeking CBI inquiry in Rafale deal

JUST IN
Asthana case: SIT to carry out impartial and expeditious inquiry, says CBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking registration of an FIR into the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France alleging "criminal misconduct" by high public functionaries.

They have sought a direction to the CBI to investigate the offences disclosed in their complaint in a "time-bound" manner and submit periodic status reports to the apex court.

The complaint was filed on October 4 with the CBI after their meeting with CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, who was late Tuesday day directed by the Centre to proceed on leave in the wake of feud with second in command in agency Rakesh Asthana.
