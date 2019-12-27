Year in Review: 10 events that changed India's political discourse in 2019 As India kisses 2019 goodbye, a peep into the most important political events in the country during the year email this article Message: Recipients' Email: Type address separated by commas Your Email: Enter the characters shown in the image. Send me a copy: https://mybs.in/2XBXxEC



On February 26, India woke up to the news of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossing the Line of Control in Kashmir and dropping bombs near a terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. This was in retaliation of the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district, allegedly by Pakistan-trained terrorists.

Meanwhile, electorally, the year proved a good one for Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which won re-election with a bigger mandate than the first time around in 2014. The BJP won 303 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, and this was the first time in three decades that a single party had returned to power with a majority.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell mid-term, as 16 MLAs tendered their resignations and joined the BJP. The Speaker declined to accept the resignations, and a high-octane drama involving accusations of bribery, blackmail, sequestering of MLAs in a resort, and a Supreme Court challenge, followed.