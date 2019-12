Year in Review: Hits and misses for Indian sports and entertainment in 2019

The year 2019 was a very eventful one for In cricket, under Virat Kohli’s leadership, the team scaled new heights, in all departments of the game. Mostly known for its strengths in batting, the developed itself as a force in bowling, thanks to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



In batting, Kohli himself broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar to score 20,000 international runs across formats in just 417 innings. There also was some heartbreak for cricket fans, as New Zealand beat India in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup.



Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, after being appointed the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), gave a glimpse of his administrative skill as India played their first Pink Ball Test cricket. In Badminton, became the first Indian to win World Championship gold.India’s film industry, Bollywood, meanwhile, saw the release of movies on some subjects that were hotly debated. Kabir Singh, for instance, was panned by critics for its misogynist content, even as the Shahid Kapoor-starrer went on to be a big hit at the box-office.Business Standard lists key sporting events that drove public emotions and movies that sparked debates: