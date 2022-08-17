JUST IN
Business Standard

Ganga-Yamuna water level rises in Prayagraj, submerges low-lying areas

Water levels of the River Ganga and River Yamuna rose in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj submerging the low-lying areas around the Sangam Ghat and the roads surrounding it

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Prayagraj | Ganga-Yamuna

ANI  General News 

Visual from the spot in Prayagraj, UP
Visual from the spot in Prayagraj, UP (Photo/ANI)

Water levels of the River Ganga and River Yamuna rose in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday submerging the low-lying areas around the Sangam Ghat and the roads surrounding it.

The administration has also dismissed the bathing of people at the Ghats of Sangam beach amid the sudden rise in water flow.

Teerth Purohit Vicky Pandey said that there is a high chance to observe a further increase in water level.

"We are taking our belongings to the other end of the dam as the level of water of Yamuna is rising continuously since yesterday, while that of Ganga is currently stable," said Rajesh Kumar, a pilgrim said.

Another priest at the Ghat informed that the water level started rising on Monday after Delhi released water from the Yamuna on Sunday night.

"So far, the water rose approximately to 8.5 ft above its normal level and hence we are shifting to a safer place. The military assures our safer accommodation every year, hence we are shifting under the pier," said priest Ramesh Pandey.

He further added that the water level has reduced to some extent on the last night when they decided to make a shift.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning in the coming few days.

"Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning...East Uttar Pradesh on 19th and 20th (Friday and Saturday) and over West Uttar Pradesh on 20th August 2022 (Saturday)," IMD tweeted.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 13:34 IST

