DU says it will hold entrance tests for UG admissions from next year

-
ALSO READ
No plans to suspend NEET, other common entrance exams, Lok Sabha told
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
DU admissions to start online from Monday under first cut-off list
CBSE board exams 2022: 1st and 2nd term exam scheme explained in detail
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE
-
The Delhi University on Monday issued an official notification saying it will hold entrance tests for admission to undergraduate courses from next year.
The move was criticised by the Left-affiliated teachers' body Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF).
"The Executive Council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on 17th December, 2021 resolved that the admissions for the Academic Session 2022-2023 onwards in all Under-Graduate (UG) courses of the University of Delhi shall be made through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET). Further details of the CUCET/DUCET shall be released in due course of time," the notification read.
Abha Dev Habib, secretary of the DTF, said the move signals that it is being done as part of the New Education Policy.
"Today's notification shows clearly that the move towards admission through entrance test is coming as part of NEP rather than our own organic need. The claims that entrance exams are inclusive are completely wrong. Recent judgement of the Madras High Court in regard to the NEET is an eye-opener.
"With the fixed number of seats to be offered, there is no new opportunity created for students. CUCET will mean further dilution of core classes in 11 and 12, rise in coaching market, less flexibility for students in shifting from one stream to another and exclusion of students from disadvantageous backgrounds," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU