DU says it will hold entrance tests for UG admissions from next year

The on Monday issued an official notification saying it will hold entrance tests for admission to undergraduate courses from next year.

The move was criticised by the Left-affiliated teachers' body Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF).

"The Executive Council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on 17th December, 2021 resolved that the admissions for the Academic Session 2022-2023 onwards in all Under-Graduate (UG) courses of the University of Delhi shall be made through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or Common Entrance Test (DUCET). Further details of the CUCET/DUCET shall be released in due course of time," the notification read.

Abha Dev Habib, secretary of the DTF, said the move signals that it is being done as part of the New Policy.

"Today's notification shows clearly that the move towards admission through entrance test is coming as part of NEP rather than our own organic need. The claims that entrance exams are inclusive are completely wrong. Recent judgement of the Madras High Court in regard to the NEET is an eye-opener.

"With the fixed number of seats to be offered, there is no new opportunity created for students. CUCET will mean further dilution of core classes in 11 and 12, rise in coaching market, less flexibility for students in shifting from one stream to another and exclusion of students from disadvantageous backgrounds," she said.

