Business Standard

Yogi asks officials to get investment proposals implemented on ground

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to get investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit implemented on the ground

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | UP global investors' summit | Investment proposals

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to get investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit implemented on the ground.

The chief minister held a special meeting with additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and CEOs of Industrial Development Authorities of all departments at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence.

He reviewed the proposals department-wise and gave necessary guidelines for their implementation.

According to a statement issued here, he said that during the summit the state received more than Rs 13,000 proposals worth more than Rs 16 lakh crore, which have been prepared for immediate implementation by the investors.

He directed officials to constitute an investment implementation unit for monitoring and implementation of investment proposals and depute a nodal officer for every Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed.

He also asked to depute "Udyami Mitra" for helping entrepreneurs.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 06:54 IST

