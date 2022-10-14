JUST IN
SC upholds Delhi HC's order, refuses to entertain WhatsApp-Meta pleas
You are polluting minds of young generation: SC slams Ekta Kapoor
Once workmen accept criteria on wage board award they can't go back: Court
SC takes strong exception to senior lawyer appearing via video conference
Expect matter is dealt with seriously: MEA on stabbing of Indian student
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of 'shivling'
CP smog tower has noticeable impact on Delhi air pollution: Gopal Rai
Still have hope in judiciary, says student who fought against hijab ban
Raj asked to pay compensation to children orphaned by Covid within 2 wks
SC adjourns hearing on Nalini's plea in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Once workmen accept criteria on wage board award they can't go back: Court
SC upholds Delhi HC's order, refuses to entertain WhatsApp-Meta pleas
Business Standard

You are polluting minds of young generation: SC slams Ekta Kapoor

The Supreme Court Friday came down heavily on producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country

Topics
Supreme Court | web series

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor

The Supreme Court Friday came down heavily on producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

"Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said.

The court made the observation after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kapoor, submitted that a petition has been filed before the Patna high court but there is no hope the matter will be listed for hearing soon.

He said the top court had earlier granted protection to Kapoor in a similar matter.

Rohatgi said the content is subscription based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.

The court, which stopped short of imposing costs, then wondered what kind of choice is being given to people.

"Everytime you travel to this court....we don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers....this court is not for those who have voices.

"This court works for those who don't have voices...if these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations," the bench observed.

The top court kept the matter pending and suggested a local lawyer may be put to work to know about the status of hearing in the high court.

A trial court in Bihar's Begusarai had issued the warrant on a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman.

Kumar, in his complaint of 2020, alleged series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU