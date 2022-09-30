JUST IN
Kanpur hostel staffer held for filming obscene videos of girls, say police
High-level probe to be conducted into Karnataka's Gangolli jetty collapse
PM Modi launches phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project at Kalupur station
CM Kejriwal announces Winter Action Plan to check air pollution in Delhi
Fire break out at call centre building in Noida; 5 people rescued so far
Indian monsoon season ends with 7% excess rainfall, says IMD
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma virtually inaugurates 50 upgraded schools
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff
India, California to collaborate for innovation in zero-emission vehicles
AIIMS staffers cannot ask security guards to fetch refreshments: Director
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After inciting Sikh radicals in Canada, top Pakistani envoy now backs PFI
Business Standard

SC Collegium recommends 3 new chief justices for HCs, transfers 2

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of two Chief Justices of high courts and elevation of three judges as Chief Justices of three high courts

Topics
Supreme Court | High Court | High court judges

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of two Chief Justices of high courts and elevation of three judges as Chief Justices of three high courts.

The collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India, U.U. Lalit.

In a statement, the apex court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2022 has recommended transfer of the following Chief Justices of high courts: Justice S. Muralidhar from Orissa High Court to Madras High Court and Justice Pankaj Mithal from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Rajasthan High Court."

Justice Muralidhar's parent high court is Delhi High Court, and Justice Mithal's is Allahabad High Court.

In another statement, the court said that at the same meeting, the Collegium also recommended elevation of three judges of high courts: Justice Jaswant Singh, presently judge of Orissa High Court, as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court; justice P.B. Varle, presently judge of Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; and, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The collegium also recommended the three high court judges: Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand High Court to Jharkhand High Court; Justice K. Vinod Chandran from Kerala High Court to Bombay High Court; and, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand High Court to Tripura High Court.

--IANS

ss/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.