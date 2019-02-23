You have desire, dedication but not the means to follow your dreams? TAP it

Ashish Kothari (name changed), was constantly bullied and called out by his classmates for having an affinity for music, dance and art, over sports. He was teased for most of his school life for being “feminine”.

As a result, he became quiet and aloof; until his teachers helped him by talking and eventually teaching him art and dance. It took a while, but the little boy made an effort and enhanced his skills that made him more confident and in that process, made his peers realise how good he was at art and dance. Another teenage girl lost her father when she was in ...