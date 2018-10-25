Issue of high taxes levied on telecom sector must be resolved: Sunil Mittal

The telecom sector continues to be highly-taxed just like industry, and the issue of high levy needs to be resolved, Chairman said Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Mittal said the Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), like the previous telecom policy, clearly acknowledges that revenue maximisation is not the objective.

"There is also one overarching objective of previous policy and also enshrined in NDCP that revenue maximisation is not the objective...Then why operators and are under litigation for revenue maximisation," Mittal said.

The industry, he noted, is being taxed "like industries" and emphasised that the issue needs to be resolved.