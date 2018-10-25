JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India for digitisation but won't compromise on data integrity: R S Prasad
Business Standard

Issue of high taxes levied on telecom sector must be resolved: Sunil Mittal

The telecom sector continues to be highly-taxed just like the tobacco industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal
Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal

The telecom sector continues to be highly-taxed just like tobacco industry, and the issue of high levy needs to be resolved, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Mittal said the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), like the previous telecom policy, clearly acknowledges that revenue maximisation is not the objective.

"There is also one overarching objective of previous policy and also enshrined in NDCP that revenue maximisation is not the objective...Then why operators and Department of Telecom are under litigation for revenue maximisation," Mittal said.

The industry, he noted, is being taxed "like tobacco industries" and emphasised that the issue needs to be resolved.
First Published: Thu, October 25 2018. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements