Defence Ministry approves proposal for legal aid to veterans, war-widows

Defence Minister on Wednesday approved the provision of providing legal advice and support to and ex-servicemen.

"Defence Minister has approved a proposal to provide legal advice and support to veterans and war-widows," spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

The decision was taken by the Minister in a meeting attended by the top hierarchy of and Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Virender Singh.

"This is expected to greatly help these two sections of the fraternity," Anand said.

The spokesperson said the existing framework of the and will assist this endeavour of the ministry.