JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt greenlights Rs 600 crore subsidy sops to merchant exporters
Business Standard

Deliveries of S-400 air defence missiles to start from next year: Govt

India inked an agreement with Russia in October last year to procure a batch of the missile systems at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Russian S-400 air defence missile

India will start receiving the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia from October next year and the deliveries will be completed by April 2023, the government said Wednesday.

India inked an agreement with Russia in October last year to procure a batch of the missile systems at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

"The deliveries will commence from October 2020 and will be completed by April 2023," Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in Lok Sabha while replying to a question on the contract.

India went ahead to seal the deal with Russia not withstanding the US' warnings against it.

"The system will provide a very capable air defence coverage to vulnerable areas/vulnerable points," Bhamre said.

The US had announced sanctions against Russia under the stringent law for its alleged meddling in the American presidential election in 2016

CAATSA, which came into effect in January, mandates the Donald Trump administration to punish entities engaging in significant transaction with the defence or intelligence establishment of Russia.
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements