$1-trn investments in each of next 5 years can spur GDP growth to 10%: CII

India would need over $1 trillion investments every year for the next five years if GDP growth is to reach 10 per cent, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Monday while presenting its wish list to the Modi 2.0 government.

Ahead of the Budget and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, it also called for reduction in rates of personal income tax, corporation tax, dividend distribution tax, besides interest rates.

Around $5.74 trillion would be needed to boost GDP growth to levels that can pull up 27 crore Indians from below the poverty line, and generate 70-80 lakh jobs a year, CII president Vikram Kirloskar said.

Of this, total investment for infrastructure required will be an estimated $1.18 trillion while sectors including agriculture, industry and services together would demand $ 4.56 trillion, CII said.

To enable this, we need to lower the cost of equity to boost the availability of risk capital in the economy, and boost trade financing, Kirloskar said on Monday while unveiling CII’s economic agenda for the year ahead.

“Rationalise taxes on equity capital,” CII suggested to the government ahead of the Budget, which is scheduled to be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

To boost investment, it wanted the MPC to cut the repo rate. The committee will hold meetings this week to take a call on the issue.





The CII requested the government to announce a nat­ional employment policy, talks on which had stagnated after a preliminary draft was made by the labour ministry soon after the Modi government took charge in its first stint.

The policy should also encourage states to notify fixed term employment, Kirloskar said. Many states are yet to notify the new norms after the government allowed easier job terms for textile workers in 2016.

The industry body also demanded that pending pro­mises of the last government, such as the proposed industrial and e-commerce policies as well as the direct tax code, be swiftly announced this time. The finance ministry rece­ntly extended the deadline for submission of the report on the code by two months.

Tax plans

The chamber also recommended to the government that remaining items such as petroleum products, alcohol and real estate be subsumed in the goods and service tax (GST) regime. The GST Council is likely to hold its meeting by the middle of this month to discuss the issue.

It wanted the government to further reduce personal income tax rate in the Budget to increase disposable income at the individual level in order to boost consumption.

The government had given tax rebates in the interim budget for FY20 that enabled those having taxable income of Rs 5 lakh to pay zero tax.

Pointing to the corporate tax and dividend distribution tax, both of which the CII petitioned the government to reduce, CII president-designate Uday Kotak said that equity is currently charged at multiple levels. “If we want to bring back back the animal spirits for entrepreneurs and businesses to be investing in the building of the country, the cost of equity needs to go down. Since equity cost is too high, most favour putting their money into debt, leading to lack of risk capital in the economy, which can go into the building of new and existing businesses.”

The Modi government, during its first tenure, had promised to reduce corporation tax by five percentage points to 25 per cent, but it was not done for all the companies.

On fiscal deficit management, the CII suggested the use of a composite index, which captures both the deficit and its quality. It has argued that the single ratio of fiscal deficit to GDP only captures the quantum of expenditure.

Trade pills

To boost exports, the CII suggested providing market support for promotion by setting up a dedicated agency. Drawing attention to the dire condition of trade financing, Kirloskar said only 1 per cent of all loans provided by commercial banks go towards the financing of exports.

The industry body also took a cautious view of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the proposed mega trade deal India is currently negotiating with the Asean bloc and five other nations, including China and Australia.

“We are in favour of the RCEP but with the required country of origin guidelines implemented. We can’t have material going from China to another country, and then coming back to India, without stating the source. It has to be a two-way street. If China can access our market, we should be able to access the Chinese market equally on a level-playing field,” Kirloskar said.