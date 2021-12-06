144 central infra projects had delays in FY22; cost overrun at Rs 14,960 cr

As many as 144 central infrastructure projects have reported delays (single and multiple) in its completion in the current financial year and the total cost overrun of these is Rs 14,960.02 crore, was informed on Monday.

"The list of central infrastructure projects that have reported delays in completion in the current financial year is at Annexure-I. The cost overrun of these 144 projects is Rs 14960.02 crore," Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

It also stated that the total anticipated cost of these 144 projects is Rs 1,82,453.84 crore, up from Rs 1,67,493.82 estimated originally.

The minister told the Upper House that the major steps undertaken to ensure the completion of central sector infrastructure projects without time and cost overruns include periodic review of projects under PRAGATI through video conferencing; rigorous project appraisal; and online computerised monitoring system (OCMS).

The steps also include setting up of revised cost committees in the ministries for fixation of responsibility for time and cost overruns; regular review of infrastructure projects by the concerned administrative ministries; and setting up of central sector projects coordination committees in the states under the chief secretaries for removal of bottlenecks.

