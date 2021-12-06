Web 3.0, blockchain can add $1.1 tn to India's GDP by 2032: Report

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
Bitcoin, Ether rally back to levels just before China crypto ban
China's top regulators ban crypto trading, sending bitcoin tumbling
-
'Web 3.0' envisions a decentralised future where users and machines are able to interact with data via asmart, digital contracts' over peer-to-peer networks, without the need for Big Tech.
According to the report by crypto and digital asset exchange CrossTower in partnership with US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the digital asset economy's value to India's GDP will grow at 43.1 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) -- from $5.1 billion in 2021 to $261.8 billion over an 11-year period, resulting in a $1.1 trillion contribution to India's GDP.
Digital asset market capitalisation was nearly $1.5 billion in 2013, and stands at about $3 trillion today.
According to the report, most of $1.1 trillion in the total economic growth in the next 11 years can come from ancillary digital asset-related businesses that are yet to be invented.
"India is poised for growth to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Digital assets are expected to have tremendous potential in the next 11 years across countries, due to their rapid adoption. They are expected to help India achieve the $5 trillion economy goal," said Dr Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF.
According to the findings, the adoption rate of digital assets (as reflected by accounts opened on centralised cryptocurrency exchanges) is growing nearly twice as fast as that of the Internet.
It took the Internet approximately 7.5 years to go from around 100 million users to one billion users.
"The same growth at cryptocurrency exchanges will take about four years. From digital art to ticket sales, music, collectables, luxury items and gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could transform the way people interact day-to-day. While still nascent, NFTs are projected to emerge into a market of $1 trillion or more," the report mentioned.
"With the right policies and regulatory framework, India's regulators can bring safety, combined with hope and prosperity to India," said Kapil Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, CrossTower.
The government-related Blockchain projects are estimated to drive close to $0.1 billion of GDP to India in 2021, ramping up to $5.1 billion in 2032.
The report projected that digital identity could contribute $8.2 billion to India's GDP in 2032.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU