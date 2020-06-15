15K repatriated Indian migrant workers sign up for skill mapping in a week

Under pressure from a rising pandemic, job loss, and a hasty return, more than 15,000 repatriated Indian migrant workers and professionals have signed up for a government database that aims to help them find a job.

In a week, the Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support (SWADES), being run by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), have seen 15,634 returnee migrant workers and professionals opting to have their skill set mapped. 59 per cent among them have lost their jobs and are currently unemployed, official data reviewed by Business Standard showed. The ...