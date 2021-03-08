15th FC chairman Singh raises issue of lack of fiscal institutions in India

chairman on Monday flagged the issue of absence of independent fiscal institutions in the country and lack of flexibility for the states to deviate from fiscal consolidation roadmap in times of emergency.

"There is a lack of fiscal institutions in India, whether it be by your fiscal council, or by any other institution. While the country has some kind of a fiscal architecture, it does not have independent fiscal institutions. This is a factor that needs to be kept in minds," Singh said in his address at a webinar on India’s Overall Fiscal Architecture.

Then, there is this asymmetry of power between the Centre and the states over fiscal flexibility.

"As far as the central government is concerned, they often account for very good reasons for exigencies of circumstances, ever take recourse to escape clauses and trigger escape clauses... No such similar arrangement, or device is available to the states," Singh said on the webinar, organised by the Centre for Social & Economic Progress (CSEP).

And incidentally, since the world in general, investors, rating agencies, and others focus not on the fiscal or the debt trajectory of the central government alone, but of the general government, which includes the central government and the states, he reminded the audience.

"We need to therefore look to a newer framework. Apart from fiscal institutions, you need to apply to both the Centre and the states, a kind of symmetry. We have to see what kind of symmetry can be brought about," Singh said.

He said the tried to mitigate this lacunae by giving a fiscal range, instead of a fixed fiscal point.

Singh also called for a working relationship between the finance commission and the GST Council.

"Both have their own domain," he said.

Singh again raised the issue of revisiting the seventh schedule of the constitution, which divides powers between the Union and the states.

"In the light of the fact that the government has become increasingly more and more presidential and less and less Westminster model. This is so in the Centre and the states... I have therefore believed that we need to go back to the drawing board and look at what is a kind of a seven schedule, which will be relevant, looking at today's contemporary challenges, electoral expectations."