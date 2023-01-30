25th annual National HRD conference to begin in Hyderabad from Feb 2

-
-
The National Human Resource Development (NHRD) would be holding its 25th annual conference here from February 2-4, with over 1,000 delegates and
110 expert speakers taking part in it.
A press release from NHRD said the conference, to be inaugurated by Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, would bring together HR leaders, experts, and professionals from across the country to explore the theme Decode the Future.
We are thrilled to be hosting the 25th NHRD conference and providing HR professionals with an opportunity to decode the future, said Dr Vipul Singh, president of NHRD-Hyderabad chapter.
Attendees would get to learn about the latest HR trends, strategies and technologies, and engage in discussions with their peers, said the release.
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:48 IST
