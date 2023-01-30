JUST IN
25th annual National HRD conference to begin in Hyderabad from Feb 2
Indian shares slip, tracking financials as Adani stocks extend slide
Affordable housing demand down to 26% in 2022: Sector expects on budget
Budget 2023-24: Centre to target higher capex but lower fiscal deficit
Union Budget likely to test govt's fiscal resolve ahead of 2024 elections
EoIs for ports: Experts sound Joshimath alarm for Great Nicobar Island
Ahead of Budget, FPIs take out Rs 17K crore from equities in January
Gati Shakti push: 18 road projects headed for the fast lane in FY24
Time to spur Vizhinjam project to avoid Ever Alots giving India wide berth
'Three deaths every day': Labour safety under construction in India
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indian shares slip, tracking financials as Adani stocks extend slide
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

25th annual National HRD conference to begin in Hyderabad from Feb 2

The National Human Resource Development (NHRD) would be holding its 25th annual conference here from February 2-4, with over 1,000 delegates and 110 expert speakers taking part in it

Topics
Human Resources | HRD Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The National Human Resource Development (NHRD) would be holding its 25th annual conference here from February 2-4, with over 1,000 delegates and

110 expert speakers taking part in it.

A press release from NHRD said the conference, to be inaugurated by Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, would bring together HR leaders, experts, and professionals from across the country to explore the theme Decode the Future.

We are thrilled to be hosting the 25th NHRD conference and providing HR professionals with an opportunity to decode the future, said Dr Vipul Singh, president of NHRD-Hyderabad chapter.

Attendees would get to learn about the latest HR trends, strategies and technologies, and engage in discussions with their peers, said the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Human Resources

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.