37% consumers check country of origin while e-shopping, says survey

Amid India-China border stand-off that has sparked a campaign in the country to boycott Chinese products, a survey by community platform LocalCircles says only 37 per cent of its respondents said they check the country of origin before making online purchases.



The commerce ministry had recently asked e-commerce platforms to ensure that the ‘country of origin’ of all products is clearly listed on their platforms so that consumers can make informed decisions.





In the survey, which received over 16,300 responses spread across 239 districts of India, LocalCircles asked consumers about what information they generally look at when buying a product from an e-commerce platform. It wanted to get consumers’ pulse on how important the ‘country of origin’ tag was for them, and what would be the best way for e-commerce platforms to list it.



“Only 37 per cent of the consumers that shop online look for ‘country of origin’ information before buying the product. The price, delivery date, ratings and reviews are more important to consumers for their purchases through e-commerce,” said LocalCircles.