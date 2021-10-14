500 multimodal hubs at Rs 50k-cr investment under Gati Shakti: Vaishnaw

As many as 500 multimodal hubs are expected be developed under Gati Shakti Mission at an extra investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Twesh Mishra in an interview. Excerpts How does the Gati Shakti Mission integrate with the National Rail Plan? The National Rail Plan is a comprehensive document looking at the railways’ potential – cargo and passenger potential – and what is the kind of investment that will have to be made. Gati Shakti, on the other hand, is the integration of various modes.

So, both are in a way complementary to each other and that is the thought process with which the Railways will move. How is it expected to improve the finances and the operating ratio of the Railways? Once we get more cargo, the cargo earnings will improve and that will improve the operating ratio. As far as the existing plans are concerned, what kind of investment can we expect in the Gati Shakti Mission? We are expecting 500 multimodal hubs to be developed under Gati Shakti Mission. We are looking at Rs 50,000 crore worth of extra investment in this sector. By when can this be done? Over a period of next five years. In the next three years, we are looking at 300 new terminals.