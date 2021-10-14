500 multimodal hubs at Rs 50k-cr investment under Gati Shakti: Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday
Rs 100-trillion Gati Shakti master plan launch likely next month
Gati Shakti to make policymaking effective, cut needless expenses: PM Modi
'Gati Shakti' master plan to give Rs 100-trillion infrastructure boost
Gati Shakti: Govt intends to power up economic recovery via infra building
-
As many as 500 multimodal hubs are expected be developed under Gati Shakti Mission at an extra investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Twesh Mishra in an interview. Excerpts How does the Gati Shakti Mission integrate with the National Rail Plan? The National Rail Plan is a comprehensive document looking at the railways’ potential – cargo and passenger potential – and what is the kind of investment that will have to be made. Gati Shakti, on the other hand, is the integration of various modes.
So, both are in a way complementary to each other and that is the thought process with which the Railways will move. How is it expected to improve the finances and the operating ratio of the Railways? Once we get more cargo, the cargo earnings will improve and that will improve the operating ratio. As far as the existing plans are concerned, what kind of investment can we expect in the Gati Shakti Mission? We are expecting 500 multimodal hubs to be developed under Gati Shakti Mission. We are looking at Rs 50,000 crore worth of extra investment in this sector. By when can this be done? Over a period of next five years. In the next three years, we are looking at 300 new terminals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU