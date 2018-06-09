75 firms under insolvency process to face greater surveillance from June 11

Markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges will put in place additional surveillance measures for companies that are undergoing insolvency resolution process (IRP) from Monday, according to the leading bourse BSE.

The data available with the BSE shows that 75 firms, including ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, Bhushan Steel, Jaypee Infratech, Electrosteel Steels, Mandhana Industries, Monnet Ispat & Energy, Ruchi Soya Industries, Supreme Tex Mart, Vardhman Industries and Rei Agro, are undergoing insolvency process as per the (IBC).

In order to enhance market integrity and safeguard investors' interest, the (Sebi) and the exchanges have been introducing various enhanced pre-emptive surveillance measures such as reduction in price band, periodic call auction and transfer of securities to trade to trade category from time to time.

"In continuation to various surveillance measures already implemented, Sebi and exchanges, pursuant to discussions in joint surveillance meetings, have decided that along with the aforesaid measures there shall be surveillance measures for companies that are undergoing IRP as per IBC w.e.f June 11, 2018," the BSE said in a release on Saturday.

These companies undergoing insolvency process as per the IBC would be monitored on a pre-determined objective criteria and the margin on securities would be "levied at the rate of 100 per cent once the criteria gets satisfied".

"These securities shall be further monitored for an objective criteria and shall be shifted to trade for trade segment once the criteria gets satisfied," BSE said.

As per the BSE, the "surveillance measures shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures" being imposed by the exchanges from time to time.