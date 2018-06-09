India's May fuel demand up 3.4% to 18.72 mn tonnes, LPG sales rise 14%

India's fuel demand rose 3.4 per cent in May compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.72 million tonnes, data from the (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 2.0 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.46 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or (LPG) sales increased 14.4 per cent to 2.05 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.6 per cent to 1.04 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.2 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 13.5 per cent in May.