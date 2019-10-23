A peek into what some Indian Nobel Prize winners did with the award money

Much has been written about Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee being awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, along with spouse Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

Their research through randomized control trials, support and criticism of their thesis, Banerjee’s visit to India and his thoughts on the Indian economy and the Modi government’s economic policy, have been extensively covered, to an extent that may be considered overkill. What has not been mentioned or written about, though, is how the winners this year plan to utilise their prize money, something which has been of ...