A plunge into a unique world of divers maintaining oil rigs and pipelines

We have all seen pictures of oil tankers. We have all seen pictures of oil rigs in the middle of the sea. And we have all seen pictures of oil underwater pipelines.

We have seen movies about all three, which are usually about disasters or hijacking. But how many of us paused to think about the people who help maintain these massive pieces of engineering like rigs and pipelines? That is, the divers who go into the sea a few hundred feet to lay the pipelines or maintain them, and the oil rigs? These men — and women — are very much there. Theirs is a small, small world ...