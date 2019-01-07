AAI imposes ban on single-use plastic items at 129 airports across country

-
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday imposed a ban on single-use plastic items at its 129 airports across the country.
Single-use plastic items are used only once and then thrown in the trash.
"Various steps have been undertaken to eliminate single-use plastic items at passenger terminals and city side. These steps include banning of single-use plastic items like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic plates etc," the AAI said in a statement.
"The AAI has decided to make its airports plastic-free by banning the use of single-use plastic items at its airports across the country," the statement read.
It said that on the basis of a third-party assessment carried out by Quality Council of India (QCI), 16 of its airports have been declared as "Single-Use Plastic Free".
The QCI will complete its assessment of total 34 airports -- which are managed by the AAI -- by January 31.
