After a bumpy ride in 2019, auto industry may see revival in H2FY21

The year 2019 has been one of the toughest for the automobile industry, with a 13.8 per cent drop in domestic sales from January to November 2019. Despite the challenges, 2019 saw new brands coming in, mergers and partnerships and model launches as the industry is optimistic about 2020.

On a rough road Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data shows that from January to November 2019, total automobile sales was down to 21,667,672 from 25,141,388 units, a year ago. Commercial vehicle sales declined 22.12 per cent during April-November 2019, followed by passenger ...