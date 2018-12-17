After Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 61 bn farm loan waiver

-
Within hours of being sworn-in as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced to waive off farm loans amounting to Rs 61 billion. The new government has also decided to raise minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal.
The Chief Minister presided over a cabinet meeting and decided to waive off farm loans which would benefit 1.6 million farmers reeling under debt.
The farm loan waiver was a major promise of the Congress during the Assembly election campaign that helped the party bag 68 seats in a 90-member House.
The farm loan waiver announcement has been widely hailed by farmers' representative bodies.
Addressing the maiden press conference as Chief Minister, Baghel briefed media persons about the cabinet decisions and said he decided to form an SIT to unravel conspiracy behind Jheeram valley massacre in May 2013 in Bastar in which several Congress leaders were killed by Maoists including then state Congress chief Nandkumar Patel, veteran leader V.
C. Shukla and tribal leader Mahendra Karma.ALSO READ: MP CM Kamal Nath keeps Cong promise, signs file to waive off farmers' loans
