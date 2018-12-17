JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Centre unlikely to go for large farm loan waiver before 2019 polls: Report
Business Standard

MP CM Kamal Nath keeps Cong promise, signs file to waive off farmers' loans

Riding on its promise of a farm loan waiver, the Congress won 114 seats, two seats short of a majority in the 230-member House

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announces farm loan waiver on Monday, December 17, 2018. Photo: @ANI

Immediately after taking over as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on Monday waived loans of farmers to the tune of Rs 200,000 each, delivering on the Congress pre-poll promise of cancelling farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. 

"The Madhya Pradesh government hereby takes the decision of waiving of loans taken by farmers up to Rs 2 lakh (Rs 200,000) from nationalised and cooperative banks," read the letter signed by Rajesh Rajora, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing.
 

Kamal Nath, who was instrumental in the Congress' victory in Madhya Pradesh, was on the day sworn in as its 18th Chief Minister, bringing to an end 15-year Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the central state.
 

Riding on its promise of farm loan waiver, the Congress won 114 seats, two seats short of majority in the 230-member House.  
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements